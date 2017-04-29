Analysts Set $9.30 Price Target for Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR)

Shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.31) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leaf Group an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leaf Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $26,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,995 shares of company stock valued at $125,754 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFGR. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,390,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth $905,000. Integral Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,434 shares. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s market cap is $165.10 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leaf Group will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

