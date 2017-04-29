Zacks: Brokerages Set $114.00 Target Price for Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $114.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) opened at 118.75 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business earned $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,384,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 32,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

