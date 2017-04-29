Analysts Set $113.67 Price Target for WD-40 Company (WDFC)

Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $113.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WD-40 Company an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 963,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,363,000 after buying an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of WD-40 Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 23,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded down 0.90% on Wednesday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,304 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.62. WD-40 Company has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $108.60.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm earned $96.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. WD-40 Company had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 36.97%. WD-40 Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. WD-40 Company’s payout ratio is presently 53.99%.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

