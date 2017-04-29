Analysts Offer Predictions for OSI Systems, Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at 77.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.77.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company earned $245.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,170,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 3,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 7,199.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 44,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

