Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Issued By Jefferies Group

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business earned $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.83 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-offer-predictions-for-helmerich-payne-inc-s-q2-2017-earnings-hp-updated.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) opened at 60.64 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -274.51%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Thomas A. Petrie purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,520.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $101,718,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,740,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,677,000 after buying an additional 850,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,390,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,461,000 after buying an additional 664,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 486.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 639,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 529,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,919,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,952,000 after buying an additional 486,400 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

