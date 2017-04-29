Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 8,575,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.13. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $84,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,794.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 1,893.1% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 292,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 277,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KeyCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,526,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 294,100 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 30.3% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.

