FY2017 EPS Estimates for Diamcor Mining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for Diamcor Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamcor Mining’s FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-diamcor-mining-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-dmi-updated.html.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc is a junior mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation and development of diamond-based resource properties with a focus on the mining segment of the diamond industry. The Company’s geographical segments include Canada and South Africa.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamcor Mining (DMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.