FY2017 EPS Estimates for Diamcor Mining Inc. Decreased by Analyst (DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for Diamcor Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamcor Mining’s FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Diamcor Mining Company Profile
Diamcor Mining Inc is a junior mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation and development of diamond-based resource properties with a focus on the mining segment of the diamond industry. The Company’s geographical segments include Canada and South Africa.
