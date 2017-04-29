SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2017 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

