Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the bank will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group Comments on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BOH)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-bank-of-hawaii-co-s-q2-2017-earnings-boh-updated.html.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) opened at 81.48 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1,057.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Chun sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $102,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 14,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $1,181,644.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,454 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.