Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.51 billion. Targa Resources Corp posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources Corp.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Targa Resources Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their target price on Targa Resources Corp from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) opened at 55.13 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $10.69 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $61.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Targa Resources Corp’s payout ratio is presently -2,599.81%.

In other Targa Resources Corp news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $631,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $551,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,240.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,195,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources Corp

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

