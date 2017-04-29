Analysts Expect Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Analysts expect Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) to post $132.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sanchez Energy Corp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.6 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127 million. Sanchez Energy Corp reported sales of $79.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanchez Energy Corp will report full-year sales of $132.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845 million to $921 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.2 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanchez Energy Corp.

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sanchez Energy Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Sanchez Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 3,153,280 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $461.53 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Sanchez Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

In other Sanchez Energy Corp news, COO Christopher Heinson sold 35,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $292,262.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 621,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $34,311.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 205,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp during the third quarter worth about $885,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp by 798.3% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 628,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 558,471 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 37,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanchez Energy Corp by 19.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy Corp

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

