Analysts Expect RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) will report $69.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RTI Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.62 million and the highest is $69.69 million. RTI Surgical posted sales of $67.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RTI Surgical will report full year sales of $69.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.96 million to $280.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $291.84 million to $292.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RTI Surgical.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. RTI Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other RTI Surgical news, CEO Camille Farhat purchased 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $285,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathon M. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $114,723.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,268,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 182,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,039,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 52,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) opened at 4.05 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $235.16 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-expect-rti-surgical-inc-rtix-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-69-66-million.html.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RTI Surgical (RTIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.