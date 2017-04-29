Brokerages Expect Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) to post $15.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.61 million and the lowest is $15.55 million. Recro Pharma reported sales of $17.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full-year sales of $15.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.1 million to $61.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $58.37 million to $63.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Recro Pharma.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,535 shares. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $152.02 million.

In other news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 9,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $75,770.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,292,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,403,103.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $31,796.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 772,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,713.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,990 shares of company stock valued at $467,384. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Point Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after buying an additional 1,703,717 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Deerfield Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,725,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

