Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

In other news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $1,027,414.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,568 shares of company stock worth $7,524,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 6,637,263 shares of the company traded hands. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

