Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post $412.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.8 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $345.8 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $412.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 35.75% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business earned $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBN Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.21.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) opened at 108.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.98 billion. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $107.31 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

