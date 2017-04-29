Analysts Expect Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Orion Engineered Carbons SA posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Engineered Carbons SA.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) traded down 1.28% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 208,277 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.55. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons SA’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Orion Engineered Carbons SA is a producer of carbon black. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment is engaged in the production of specialty carbon black. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is involved in the production of rubber carbon black.

