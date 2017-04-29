Zacks: Analysts Expect Nike Inc (NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will announce $8.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.8 billion and the lowest is $8.54 billion. Nike reported sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.22 billion to $34.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.61 billion to $37.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.44 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $55.00 price target on Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.66.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $3,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 270,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,164,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $10,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,987,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,123,800 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 38,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 6,437,731 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Nike has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

