Analysts Expect Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Mining Corp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Newmont Mining Corp posted sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corp will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining Corp.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Newmont Mining Corp had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) traded up 2.73% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,575 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The stock’s market cap is $17.96 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $46.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.42%.

In other Newmont Mining Corp news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $72,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,985.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $53,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,757 shares of company stock valued at $754,518. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 394.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,096,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 874,800 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 61.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 151.2% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

