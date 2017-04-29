Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). National CineMedia also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 1.58% on Monday, hitting $11.87. 469,372 shares of the company were exchanged. National CineMedia has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $710.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,126,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,967,000 after buying an additional 194,154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,399,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after buying an additional 145,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 189.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,130,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

