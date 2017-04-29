Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) traded down 1.76% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,256 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $853.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

In related news, Director B Joseph White sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $147,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carl T. Camden sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $453,443.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,794 shares of company stock valued at $755,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kelly Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,362,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kelly Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,457,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

