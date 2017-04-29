Kellogg Company (K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) will announce sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. Kellogg Company reported sales of $3.4 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg Company will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kellogg Company.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. TheStreet lowered Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $77.00 price target on Kellogg Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Kellogg Company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Kellogg Company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 20.1% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) opened at 71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg Company has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Kellogg Company’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Kellogg Company Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

