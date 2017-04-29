Brokerages Set $19.67 Price Target for Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $19.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hostess Brands an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) opened at 17.14 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock’s market cap is $1.68 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $9,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 521,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,519.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gores Sponsor Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $15,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 913,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 282,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 410.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 520,683 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

