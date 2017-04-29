Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Harvest Capital Credit Corp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harvest Capital Credit Corp.

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Harvest Capital Credit Corp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,671 shares. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. Harvest Capital Credit Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp stock. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit Corp

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

