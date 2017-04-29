EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $296.1 Million

Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $296.1 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.8 million to $298.4 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $294.9 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $296.1 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.3 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.4 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.63 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wunderlich began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-expect-enpro-industries-inc-npo-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-296-1-million-updated.html.

In other EnPro Industries news, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 426,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 29,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 458,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) opened at 70.65 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.