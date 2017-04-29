Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). ChannelAdvisor Corp posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor Corp.

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. ChannelAdvisor Corp had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-expect-channeladvisor-corp-ecom-to-announce-0-26-eps-updated.html.

In related news, CFO Mark Cook purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,790,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 684,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 53,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 189,163 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The stock’s market cap is $293.36 million. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

ChannelAdvisor Corp Company Profile

Channeladvisor Corporation is a provider of Software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The Company’s SaaS solutions enable retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales via hundreds of online channels. The Company’s platform enable its customers to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products, including e-commerce marketplaces, such as Amazon, eBay, Jet.com, Newegg, Sears and Walmart, search engines and comparison shopping Websites, such as Google, Microsoft’s Bing and Nextag, and social channels, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.