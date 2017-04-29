Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc (CCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.43. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Communities.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 287,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) traded down 3.22% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 71,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $27.65.
