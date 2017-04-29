Analysts Expect Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) to Announce $3.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the lowest is $2.99. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.61. Broadcom had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company earned $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $222.50 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.84 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 1,000,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $200,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 4,289 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $943,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,294,108 shares of company stock valued at $477,197,133. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.32. 4,257,943 shares of the stock traded hands. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $139.18 and a 52 week high of $227.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.51. The company’s market capitalization is $84.82 billion. Broadcom also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,965 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 184% compared to the typical volume of 3,860 call options.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently -100.49%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

