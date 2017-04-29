$41.13 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will report $41.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.5 million to $41.72 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $34.5 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $41.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $206.23 million to $212.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company earned $44.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 128,538 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $7,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. 237,118 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The firm’s market cap is $552.27 million. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-expect-boingo-wireless-inc-wifi-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-41-13-million-updated.html.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc is a provider of commercial mobile wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) Internet solutions and indoor direct-attached storage (DAS) services. The Company operates as a service provider of wireless connectivity solutions across its managed and operated network and aggregated network for mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets and other wireless-enabled consumer devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.