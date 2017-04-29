Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 579.5% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.20% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,595 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. AGCO has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

