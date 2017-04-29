Analysts Anticipate Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.1 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report $786.1 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.19 million and the highest is $817 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $714.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $786.1 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business earned $703.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.26 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) opened at 43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.29. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $62.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $100,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

