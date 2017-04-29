Analysts Anticipate Wendys Co (WEN) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Wendys posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business earned $309.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) traded down 1.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 1,590,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Wendys has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of its subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is the restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

