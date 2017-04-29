$759.52 Million in Sales Expected for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will report sales of $759.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WABCO Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $774 million and the lowest is $748.5 million. WABCO Holdings reported sales of $732.2 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WABCO Holdings will report full-year sales of $759.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WABCO Holdings.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. WABCO Holdings had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of WABCO Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WABCO Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded up 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. The stock had a trading volume of 459,321 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36. WABCO Holdings has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings by 348.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 809,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $39,809,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings during the first quarter worth about $28,115,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth about $24,631,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,978,000 after buying an additional 209,492 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$759.52 Million in Sales Expected for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) This Quarter” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-anticipate-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-717-million-updated.html.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO Holdings (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.