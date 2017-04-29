Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $288.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.7 million. Verisign reported sales of $286.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $288.32 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business earned $288.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Verisign from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 59.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 8.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Verisign by 223.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 811,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 561,126 shares in the last quarter.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) opened at 88.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.20. Verisign has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

