Analysts Anticipate VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.9 Million

Brokerages expect that VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) will announce sales of $471.9 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VeriFone Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.31 million and the highest is $475.92 million. VeriFone Systems reported sales of $532.4 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriFone Systems will report full-year sales of $471.9 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VeriFone Systems.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VeriFone Systems had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $457 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAY. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VeriFone Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Vetr raised VeriFone Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.22 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of VeriFone Systems in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of VeriFone Systems in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) traded down 0.22% on Friday, reaching $18.54. 1,848,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VeriFone Systems has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The company’s market cap is $2.07 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VeriFone Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $60,167,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VeriFone Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,169,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 332.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,183,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 122.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 1,211,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in VeriFone Systems by 1,048.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,301,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 1,188,088 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriFone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc offers payments and commerce solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing and supplying a range of payment solutions and complementary services. It provides solutions and services for the retail point-of-sale (POS) that enable various forms of commerce.

