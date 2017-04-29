Brokerages Expect Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.5 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) opened at 98.78 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $101.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

