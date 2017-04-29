Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Macerich Co (MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $229.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.21 million and the highest is $251.9 million. Macerich reported sales of $259.9 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $229.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.97 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $966.2 million per share, with estimates ranging from $859.69 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) opened at 62.43 on Friday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,314,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,901,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,708,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 543,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

