Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.47 billion to $19.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $19.9 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. Lear had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $157.00 target price on Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.09.

Shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) traded up 0.05% on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 721,592 shares. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. Lear has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Capo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $219,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.70, for a total value of $1,174,849.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $30,080,372 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5,882.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

