Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.9 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) will report $344.9 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.11 million to $345.3 million. Lamar Advertising Company posted sales of $338.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will report full year sales of $344.9 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.6 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamar Advertising Company.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising Company had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising Company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Lamar Advertising Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director John Maxwell Hamilton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $3,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,615,308.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 350,550.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 2,304.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 47,391.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,714,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,970,000 after buying an additional 1,710,825 shares during the period. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.07. 584,997 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Lamar Advertising Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.33%.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

