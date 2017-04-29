Analysts Anticipate Just Energy Group Inc (JE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Just Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Just Energy Group.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.64. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

Shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) traded down 0.95% on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. 82,122 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0954 dividend. This is a positive change from Just Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Just Energy Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Just Energy Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,423,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Just Energy Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 387,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

