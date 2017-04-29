Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (GPRO) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). GoPro reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $540.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.31 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other GoPro news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 41,077 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $336,420.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,573.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,692 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $52,992.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,250 shares in the company, valued at $849,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,668 shares of company stock worth $738,432 over the last ninety days. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GoPro by 42.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 411.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 430,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 346,407 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company’s market cap is $1.23 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-anticipate-gopro-inc-gpro-to-post-0-54-eps-updated.html.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (GoPro) produces cameras and mountable and wearable accessories. The Company’s product offerings include HERO5, which is a line of cloud-connected cameras featuring image stabilization, telemetry, cloud connectivity and voice control; GoPro Plus, which is a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit and share content; Quik, which is a mobile editing application that creates edits on a smartphone; Capture, which is a mobile application that allows users to preview and play back shots, control their GoPro cameras and share content on the fly using their smartphones; Karma, which is its compact and foldable drone and versatile stabilization solution that includes the Karma controller, and camera stabilizer, and it all fits in a custom backpack, and Karma Grip, which is a handheld, body-mountable camera stabilizer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.