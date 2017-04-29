Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.38 Million

Analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $26.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos NV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.8 million to $37.96 million. Galapagos NV posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos NV will report full year sales of $26.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.19 million to $186.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $220.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $86.87 million to $403.5 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos NV.

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos NV in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Galapagos NV from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) traded up 1.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,986 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.85. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $94.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 8,736.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

