Analysts Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will post sales of $41.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endologix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.5 million to $41.83 million. Endologix reported sales of $42.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year sales of $41.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.1 million to $196.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $226.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.6 million to $246.6 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm earned $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Endologix in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 656,942 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $621.11 million. Endologix has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 295,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endologix by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

