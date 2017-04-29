Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.27). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business earned $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded up 4.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 200,172 shares. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The stock’s market cap is $584.37 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3,243.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

