Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Cummins posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cummins had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Barclays PLC set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,888 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $142.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.27. Cummins has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $155.51.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.
