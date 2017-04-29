Analysts Anticipate Cott Co. (COT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cott Co. (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). Cott posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Cott had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Cott and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Cott from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 390,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $506,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,043.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 192,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,802. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Cott by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,501,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,286,000 after buying an additional 5,929,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cott during the fourth quarter worth about $61,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cott during the fourth quarter worth about $24,080,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Cott during the third quarter worth about $12,397,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Cott by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,710,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 836,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,402 shares. Cott has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.83 billion.

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

