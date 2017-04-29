Analysts Anticipate Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bioverativ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bioverativ will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bioverativ.

BIVV has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bioverativ in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) traded up 1.24% on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 716,118 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. Bioverativ has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

About Bioverativ

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

