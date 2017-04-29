Analysts Anticipate Bazaarvoice Inc (BV) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bazaarvoice’s earnings. Bazaarvoice reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bazaarvoice will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bazaarvoice.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bazaarvoice had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Bazaarvoice’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut Bazaarvoice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Bazaarvoice in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 303,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company’s market cap is $358.39 million. Bazaarvoice has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 73.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bazaarvoice by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

