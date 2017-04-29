Analysts Anticipate Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $337.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.65 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 10,350,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $258,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,388,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,753,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $5,206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 149.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 175,862 shares during the period.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 0.08% on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 301,753 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Atkore International Group has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.80.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

