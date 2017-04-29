Headlines about Anacor Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anacor Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Anacor Pharmaceuticals (ANAC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/anacor-pharmaceuticals-anac-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. Its lead product development candidate is crisaborole topical ointment, approximately 2%, a non-steroidal topical anti-inflammatory phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor in development for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.