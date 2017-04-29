AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Short Interest Update

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,745,030 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 8,126,441 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,631,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on AmTrust Financial Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Donald T. Decarlo sold 3,600 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Ungar sold 5,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,354.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,476. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the first quarter worth $109,000. Dreman Value Management L L C boosted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 884.3% in the third quarter. Dreman Value Management L L C now owns 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the third quarter worth $188,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) traded down 2.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,722 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.02. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. AmTrust Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmTrust Financial Services will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

